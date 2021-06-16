Marvel's Scarlett Johansson-starrer Black Widow: All trailers in one place

Covid-19 pandemic affected businesses worldwide. The movies and cinemas are not an exception either. The 24th superhero movie by the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Black Widow, also was delayed multiple times owing to the on-the-rampage infection.

The movie features American actress Scarlett Johansson in the lead role of iconic spy Natasha Romanoff. The Natasha Romanoff saga began with Iron Man 2 in 2010 and developed as the MCU's central character.

At long last, the Marvel female superhero saga, Black Widow, has got a release date as the flick will have a dual release. It will hit US theatres on July 9 this year. Simultaneously, it will be streamed on Disney+ with premium access.

The movie was originally scheduled for a May 2020 release.

With stakes on the movie, Marvel Studios has hiked the promotional game for Black Widow with the help of various posters, promos, special teasers, featurettes and trailers.

Check them out here.

Titled Got This, the trailer shows Scarlett Johansson in action as her character Natasha Romanoff looking for her past connections.





The trailer, titled In Pursuit, points out the love between Natasha Romanoff and her sister Yelena Belova played by English actress Florence Pugh.





The clip titled Ready Set Action Featurette gets Scarlett Johansson to talk about 'Her Story, Her Secrets.'





The clip titled Let's Go, cranks up the movie lovers' excitement as Marvel claims 'The experience will be worth the wait.'





Marvel Studio has treated the Scarlett Johansson fans to a clip titled Playmaker, as a Special Look. The actress faces the camera and tells the story. her fans like it when she says, "I'm done running from my past."





The clip titled You Got A Plan? highlights the love between the two sisters.





Marvel Studios dropped the featurette titled National Super Hero Day, to mark the day with the Marvel superheroes. Marvel celebrates National Super Hero Day with Natasha and says, "It's National Super Hero Day, and Natasha Romanoff will always be our hero."





The trailer was released on April 3, 2021, as Marvel Studios announced, "We have unfinished business."





Marvel Studios released the trailer on March 9, 2020. Marvel introduces the theme, "At some point we all have to choose between what the world wants you to be and who you are.”





Marvel dropped the trailer on January 14, 2020. The theme of the trailer is said to be Natasha Romanoff's “Family. Back together again.”





Marvel's official teaser was released on December 3, 2019.







