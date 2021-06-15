Jessica Biel opens up about giving birth to her ‘secret COVID baby’

Jessica Biel touched upon how she is gradually adapting to the major change in her life

American actor Jessica Biel opened up about secretly welcoming her and husband Justin Timberlake’s second son, Phineas.

While chatting with Dax Shephard on his podcast, Armchair Expert, the 39-year-old actor spoke about her 11-month old baby and how his birth came as a surprise to the world.

“I had, like, a secret COVID baby,” Biel told Shephard, adding that Phineas “wasn’t supposed to be a secret” from the world.

“It was just COVID happened, and then I went to Montana with my family and never left,” she went on to say.

The actor recalled the birthing process that became all the more challenging due to COVID: “There was a moment there that there was nobody allowed at all and I was really getting nervous about that situation. But yes, he was allowed. I think if I had to be there alone, that would have been horrible. I would have been really scared.”

Touching upon how she is gradually adapting to the major change in her life, Biel said: “The balance of everything is very different and super hard. It’s amazing. It’s so interesting. It’s so funny.”

“The conversations I’m having now with my 6-year-old is so cool. He’s a real person saying the funniest stuff and he’s so sensitive and tender. It’s just so interesting to see that part of it happen and the little one is just cute as hell,” she said about her and Timberlake’s firstborn son, Silas, who is now six years old.