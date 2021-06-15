Lisa Banes, of 'Cocktail' fame, dies after hit-and-run

Hollywood star Lisa Banes breathed her last after getting struck by a hit-and-run scooter driver. She was 65.

In a statement issued to Entertainment Tonight, her rep confirmed the news of her passing.

"We are heartsick over Lisa's tragic and senseless passing,” the statement began.

"She was a woman of great spirit, kindness and generosity and dedicated to her work, whether on stage or in front of a camera and even more so to her wife, family and friends. We were blessed to have had her in our lives,” it added.

She catapulted to fame through her roles in Gone Girl and Cocktail.

Banes was rushed to the hospital in New York City on June 4 after she was struck in a hit-and-run.

The actor was on her way to a dinner party near Lincoln Center before meeting her wife when an individual on a red and black motorcycle “with no plate” struck her at 6:30pm, reported The New York Post.

The driver ran a red light and continued north bound when Banes had the right of way when she was run over in a crosswalk at West 64th and Amsterdam Ave.