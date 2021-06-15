Billie Eilish, H.E.R., Kid Cudi to perform on Amazon's Prime Day Show on June 17

One of America's most shining music stars, Billie Eilish, is all set to feature on Amazon's Prime Day Show on June 17 as the e-commerce giant is going to celebrate its anniversary.

The 19-year-old music superstar will share the stage of the virtual concert with singers H.E.R and Kid Cudi.

On Sunday, Amazon Music has dropped the trailer of its Prime Day Show that features the pre-recorded performances by the three young singers. The online retailer will broadcast the music event live on its streaming platform, Amazon Prime.

Amazon has announced special offers on the festive occasion it names Prime Day. Amazon has also planned a massive sales event on June 21 and 22.



Billie Eilish is expected to enthral the audience with performances on her songs from her second album, “Happier Than Ever.”

"These iconic artists have not only broken new ground in music but are inspired storytellers, culture creators, and visionaries," Jennifer Salke, Head of Amazon Studios, said.

"We’re thrilled to partner with Billie, H.E.R., and Cudi to bring these authentic and deeply personal specials to fans around the world as we celebrate Prime Day."



“Watching these globally renowned artists create three shows from the depths of their imagination has been unlike anything we’ve ever done before,” Ryan Redington, Amazon Music’s VP of Music Industry, said in a press release earlier this month.

Releasing the trailer, Amazon Music said on its YouTube channel: “The Prime Day Show is a three-part special event featuring award-winning artists Billie Eilish, Kid Cudi and H.E.R. in an immersive musical experience."



“These groundbreaking performers fuse music with powerful visuals and storytelling transporting fans into unique worlds.”



The music event is free for all on Amazon’s streaming platform.