Margot Robbie reveals she is taking social media break

Australian actress Margot Robbie shared that she will be taking some time off social media.

The actress took to Instagram to inform her 23.7 million followers that she is taking a break.

She shared a snap of herself celebrating Oscar-winning film Promising Young Woman which was produced by her company LuckyChap.

“Jumping off social media for the time being - check out @luckychapentertainment if you’re interested in what we’re up to, otherwise ciao for now!”

While the reason behind her social media break is not known, she is very busy as she is set to star and produce films Barbie and Marian.

She also expected to reprise her role as Harley Quinn in the movie The Suicide Squad, which is set to debut in August.



