Kendall Jenner, Devin Booker celebrate 1-year milestone with getaway

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker marked a major milestone in their relationship as they celebrated their one year anniversary of dating.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and her NBA boyfriend celebrated with a trip to Sedona, Arizona.

The Phoenix Suns player took to his Instagram Story to share some snaps from their trip.

A video that he took at a lakeside restaurant was captioned "365 [days]," "52 [weeks]" and "1 [year]."

Meanwhile the supermodel shared his later post as well a few snaps of them cuddling.

The couple made their romance official back in June last year and a source told E! News that Kendall has been nothing short of happy.

"This is the happiest Kendall has been in a relationship. It's getting more and more serious and she is very happy."

The source added, "Devin is quiet and not interested in being in the spotlight or a celebrity. She really appreciates that about him and is attracted to that. They are really similar and love just being low-key and staying in and laughing together."