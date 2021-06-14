Kendall Jenner, Devin Booker celebrate 1-year milestone with getaway

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker marked a major milestone in their relationship as they celebrated their one year anniversary of dating.
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and her NBA boyfriend celebrated with a trip to Sedona, Arizona.
The Phoenix Suns player took to his Instagram Story to share some snaps from their trip.
A video that he took at a lakeside restaurant was captioned "365 [days]," "52 [weeks]" and "1 [year]."
Meanwhile the supermodel shared his later post as well a few snaps of them cuddling.
The couple made their romance official back in June last year and a source told E! News that Kendall has been nothing short of happy.
"This is the happiest Kendall has been in a relationship. It's getting more and more serious and she is very happy."
The source added, "Devin is quiet and not interested in being in the spotlight or a celebrity. She really appreciates that about him and is attracted to that. They are really similar and love just being low-key and staying in and laughing together."