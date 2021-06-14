Prince Harry texted Kate about Lili’s birth while giving William the cold shoulder

Kate Middleton has solidified her role as the peacemaker between husband Prince William and brother-in-law Prince Harry.



The latest reports have revealed that it was the Duchess of Cambridge who was informed first about the birth of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s daughter Lilibet, instead of her husband Prince William.

A royal insider told the Mail on Sunday that the Duke of Sussex had sent a message to his sister-in-law right after his wife gave birth to their second child.

According to the grapevine, the text was a way of "cementing her role as a bridge between him and his brother."

After finding out about the newest addition in the Sussex clan, the Cambridges turned to their official social media to wish Harry, Meghan and Archie.

"We are all delighted by the happy news of the arrival of baby Lili. Congratulations to Harry, Meghan and Archie,” they wrote on Instagram.