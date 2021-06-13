Dua Lipa becomes second most listened to singer on Spotify

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
British singer Dua Lipa on Saturday thanked her fans for making her the second most listened to artist in the world on Spotify.
The singer also shared that she's the number most listened to female artist in the world.
The singer recently drew criticism for voicing support for Palestinians as Israeli forces bombarded Gaza.
She, however, refused to be silent and continued to raise her voice against the atrocities meted out to unarmed civilians