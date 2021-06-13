 
Sun Jun 13, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
June 13, 2021

Dua Lipa becomes second most listened to singer on Spotify

Sun, Jun 13, 2021

British singer Dua Lipa on Saturday thanked her fans for making her the second  most listened to artist in the world on Spotify.

The singer also shared that she's the number most listened to female artist in the world.

The singer recently drew criticism for voicing support for Palestinians as Israeli forces bombarded Gaza.

She, however, refused to be silent and continued to raise her voice against the atrocities meted out to unarmed civilians

