Meghan Markle wanted to date this British personality before Prince Harry

Meghan Markle came across UK soccer star Ashley Cole in 2013 and wanted to date him

Meghan Markle had intentions of landing a British boyfriend even before she crossed paths with Prince Harry.



The Duchess passed over by a potential boyfriend who lived in the UK, as revealed by one of her old friends, radio host Lizzie Cundy.

In 2013, Meghan came across UK soccer star Ashley Cole, and wanted to date him. However, the athlete did not reciprocate Meghan's intentions.

“Meghan said she loved London, and would love an English boyfriend, so I went through my phone to see who I knew that might be a good fit,” Cundy said in a chat with Grazia.

“I tried to find her a boyfriend – Ashley Cole wasn’t so keen – but I did try to fix her up, which is funny looking back," she added.

Cundy also shed light as to how Harry would have gotten smitten by the former TV actor.

“She was a real girl’s girl: full of energy. She didn’t stop talking, and we had a big giggle. There was just something special about her. We just got on, and immediately swapped numbers," Cundy said.

"I looked at her and thought ‘you have something special.’ She makes you feel at home straight away and it felt like I’d known her all my life. I can see why Harry fell in love with her," she concluded.