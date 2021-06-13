Akshay Kumar celebrates 25 years of ‘Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi’ with a fun fact

Akshay Kumar celebrates 25 years of ‘Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi’

Indian actor Akshay Kumar celebrated 25 years to the release of Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi and shared a fun fact about it with a hilarious note.



The Good Newwz actor took to Twitter and posted a meme which reads: “Raise your hand if you have defeated The Undertaker”.

Akshay also shared a fun fact that it was wrestler Brian Lee who played The Undertaker in Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi.

He said “A hilarious note to mark 25 years to the release of #KhiladiyonKaKhiladi tomorrow!”

“A fun fact though: it was wrestler Brian Lee who played The Undertaker in the film,” he added.

Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi, also stars Raveena Tandon and Rekha, was released on June 14, 1996.