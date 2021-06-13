Akshay Kumar celebrates 25 years of ‘Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi’ with a fun fact

 
Sun Jun 13, 2021
June 13, 2021

Akshay Kumar celebrates 25 years of ‘Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi’

Indian actor Akshay Kumar celebrated 25 years to the release of Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi and shared a fun fact about it with a hilarious note.

The Good Newwz actor took to Twitter and posted a meme which reads: “Raise your hand if you have defeated The Undertaker”.

Akshay also shared a fun fact that it was wrestler Brian Lee who played The Undertaker in Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi.

He said “A hilarious note to mark 25 years to the release of #KhiladiyonKaKhiladi tomorrow!”

“A fun fact though: it was wrestler Brian Lee who played The Undertaker in the film,” he added.

Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi, also stars Raveena Tandon and Rekha, was released on June 14, 1996.

