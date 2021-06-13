 
Sun Jun 13, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
June 13, 2021

Trespasser arrested for attempting to meet Kylie Jenner at her home

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sun, Jun 13, 2021

Kylie Jenner was the latest celebrity have an unwanted visitor arrested for trespassing her home.

Sources close to law enforcement told TMZ that a 35-year-old man was arrested on the Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ LA residence.

As per Kylie’s security the person was a familiar face and would often be asked to leave the premises to which he would comply.

However, this time, the man put his foot down insisting that he meet with Kylie to which the police were called to make an arrest.

As per the outlet he was “booked for misdemeanor trespassing, and then released”.

The outlet also reported that Kylie was not present at the time of the incident. 

