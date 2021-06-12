Angelina Jolie set to appeal Brad Pitt’s joint custody of their five minor kids

Angelina Jolie in her next hearing will be appealing the recent ruling that awarded joint custody to her ex-husband Brad Pitt.



HollywoodLife cited court documents and revealed that the actor’s appeal will be heard by a three-justice panel during a hearing set for July 9.

Judge John Ouderkirk revealed that Pitt would get more time with his five minor children, following extensive testimony from people who have spent time with the kids—which includes child service professionals and therapists.

Jolie had filed a complaint with the court, weeks before the ruling, against the judge in the case on the basis that he wasn’t permitting her minor children to testify in court, thereby “improperly excluding [Angelina’s] evidence relevant to the children’s health, safety, and welfare, evidence critical to making her case.”

In docs obtained by Associated Press, Jolie’s legal team had said: “Judge Ouderkirk denied Ms. Jolie a fair trial, improperly excluding her evidence relevant to the children’s health, safety, and welfare, evidence critical to making her case.”