Fri Jun 11, 2021
June 12, 2021

H.E.R all set to release debut album Back Of My Mind on June 18

Web Desk
Sat, Jun 12, 2021

It is a dream come true for American singer H.E.R. who announced to release her much-anticipated debut album Back Of My Mind. 

Being one of the most successful budding vocalists of America, the 23-year-old artist has earlier released her two compilation albums — 2017’s H.E.R. and 2019’s I Used to Know Her.

H.E.R is all set to drop her maiden album on June 18  via MBK Entertainment/RCA Records.

Being well-versed in the social media game, the artist has dropped her album’s latest single, “We Made It” followed by her hit tracks “Damage” and the Chris Brown-assisted “Come Through.

“For all those nights hopin’ that we’d find it/ Lookin’ at the sky, like thank God that you’re with me/ You’re with me/ Run red lights and following the signs/ It’s been a long ride and I just can’t believe/ Can’t believe we made it,” H.E.R sets the tunes flowing on the song’s lovestruck chorus.

Check out the album's black and white cover.

Check out the track We Made It.


