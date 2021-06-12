H.E.R all set to release debut album Back Of My Mind on June 18

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
It is a dream come true for American singer H.E.R. who announced to release her much-anticipated debut album Back Of My Mind.
Being one of the most successful budding vocalists of America, the 23-year-old artist has earlier released her two compilation albums — 2017’s H.E.R. and 2019’s I Used to Know Her.
H.E.R is all set to drop her maiden album on June 18 via MBK Entertainment/RCA Records.
Being well-versed in the social media game, the artist has dropped her album’s latest single, “We Made It” followed by her hit tracks “Damage” and the Chris Brown-assisted “Come Through.”
“For all those nights hopin’ that we’d find it/ Lookin’ at the sky, like thank God that you’re with me/ You’re with me/ Run red lights and following the signs/ It’s been a long ride and I just can’t believe/ Can’t believe we made it,” H.E.R sets the tunes flowing on the song’s lovestruck chorus.
Check out the album's black and white cover.
Check out the track We Made It.