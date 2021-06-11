Minal Khan, Ahsan Mohsin Ikram officially engaged

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Pakistani couple Ahsan Mohsin Khan and Minal Khan are officially engaged.
Pictures of their glittering engagement ceremony have surfaced on social media and fans can’t get enough of their cuteness.
The two were sure to drop jaws as they looked gorgeous in their heavy outfits.
The actress wore a gorgeous teal green bedazzled dress while her man sported an ivory coloured sherwani and coat.
