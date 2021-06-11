 
close
Fri Jun 11, 2021
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
June 11, 2021

Minal Khan, Ahsan Mohsin Ikram officially engaged

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
Fri, Jun 11, 2021

Pakistani couple Ahsan Mohsin Khan and Minal Khan are officially engaged.

Pictures of their glittering engagement ceremony have surfaced on social media and fans can’t get enough of their cuteness.

The two were sure to drop jaws as they looked gorgeous in their heavy outfits.

The actress wore a gorgeous teal green bedazzled dress while her man sported an ivory coloured sherwani and coat.

Take a look:




Latest News

More From TV&Showbiz