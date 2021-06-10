Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck spoke about how to handle paps amid romance

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have reportedly spoke about how they would handle the paparazzi since rekindling their romance.

A source told Page Six that Ben is not letting growing media attention divert him from his romance with the On the Floor singer.

The source added one of the biggest issues that the pair faced when they first dated in their early days was the swarm of paparazzi that surrounded them.

However, the Batman star, this time, knows that they will not stop at their quest to dig deep into their romance and is accepting the situation as “it is what it is.”