Thu Jun 10, 2021
Insider spills Kanye West, Irina Shayk have been seeing each other since months

Kanye West, Irina Shayk broke the internet when news got out that they are dating

Kanye West and Irina Shayk have been involved romantically since months after the former's split with Kim Kardashian. 

The two broke the internet on Wednesday when news got out that they in fact are dating.

“Kanye and Irina [are] dating,” an insider confirmed to Us Weekly. “They’ve been quietly seeing each other for a couple months.”

“Irina and Kanye have been spending time together and getting to know one another,” a second source said. “He’s always thought she was beautiful and they’re both looking forward to seeing where this goes.”

In February, Kanye's former wife Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from him.

The former couple shares four kids: daughters North, 7, and Chicago, 3, and sons Saint, 5, and Psalm, 22 months.

