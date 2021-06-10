Blake Lively’s father, Hollywood actor Ernie Lively passes away at age 74

American actor Ernie Lively died last week in Los Angeles at the age of 74.

Actor Blake Lively's father passed away after cardiac complications in Los Angeles, last Thursday, revealed his representative to People magazine.

He had a career in Hollywood spanning over five decades, with some of his notable appearances being on hit shows like The Waltons, The Dukes of Hazzard, The West Wing, The X-Files, That ‘70s Show, Falcon Crest and Malibu Shores.

He also became a big name in the world of cinema, having worked in films like The Man in the Moon, Air America, Shocker, Passenger 57, The Beverly Hillbillies and The Sisterhood of the Travelling Pants, in which he played the on-screen father of his real-life daughter, Blake Lively.

Blake was one of the five children Ernie shared with his wife Elaine Lively. The couple’s other children, Eric, Robyn, Lori and Jason all have careers in acting as well.