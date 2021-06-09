Pink reminisces over High School choir teacher: ‘I’m in tears’

Lyricist and singer Pink recently tickled some funny bones with comments regarding her choir instructor’s old nuggets of wisdom.

The ‘wise’ comment came shortly after students from Doylestown, Pennsylvania made a cover of Pink’s (real name Alecia Moore) song What About Us.

While sharing a link to the video, Pink took a stroll down memory lane and left fans in fits of laughter over a line her teacher used to belt out during each ‘highjacked’ rehearsal.

The Twitter post highlighted that moment with a caption that read, “Mr. Ohrt was my high school choir teacher. His famous quote to me was ‘Alecia, it’s NOT a solo’, but I this and it brought me to tears!!!!!! You all sound amazing and I’m totally overwhelmed with love.” (sic)

Check it out below:



