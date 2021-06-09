Pink reminisces over High School choir teacher: ‘I’m in tears’

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Lyricist and singer Pink recently tickled some funny bones with comments regarding her choir instructor’s old nuggets of wisdom.
The ‘wise’ comment came shortly after students from Doylestown, Pennsylvania made a cover of Pink’s (real name Alecia Moore) song What About Us.
While sharing a link to the video, Pink took a stroll down memory lane and left fans in fits of laughter over a line her teacher used to belt out during each ‘highjacked’ rehearsal.
The Twitter post highlighted that moment with a caption that read, “Mr. Ohrt was my high school choir teacher. His famous quote to me was ‘Alecia, it’s NOT a solo’, but I this and it brought me to tears!!!!!! You all sound amazing and I’m totally overwhelmed with love.” (sic)