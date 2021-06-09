Dilip Kumar likely to be discharged from hospital tomorrow

Veteran Indian star Dilip Kumar might be discharged from the hospital tomorrow (Thursday) after he underwent a successful pleural aspiration procedure, his family friend Faisal Farooqui confirmed on Wednesday.



Sharing update about the health of Dilip Kumar on the actor’s official Twitter handle, Faisal tweeted “A successful pleural aspiration procedure was performed on Dilip Saab.”

“I personally spoke to Dr. Jalil Parkar and Dr. Nitin Gokhale. They are optimistic that he will be discharged tomm (Thursday).”

He also extended gratitude to everyone for their prayers.

Meanwhile, according to the Times of India, the senior actor is doing fine currently.

Dilip Kumar was admitted to a hospital in Mumbai on Sunday morning over complaints of breathing issues and was diagnosed with bilateral pleural effusion.