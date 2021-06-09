Sajal Aly, Ahad Raza Mir’s ‘Dhoop Ki Deewar’ premiere date announced

Pakistani celebrity couple Sajal Aly and Ahad Raza Mir’s much-awaited web-series Dhoop Ki Deewar is all set to premiere on streaming platform ZEE5 on June 25.



Sajal and Ahad took to their respective Instagram handles and shared the first look of the Dhoop Ki Deewar, that also stars Savera Nadeem, Samina Ahmed and Manzar Sehbai in prominent roles.

The Ehd-e-Wafa actor took to Instagram and shared the first poster of the series and revealed its premiere date.

He wrote in the caption, “They broke the wall of hatred and revenge, And the pieces formed a new bond of love. Dhoop Ki Deewar. Premieres 25th June on ZEE5.”

Directed by Haseeb Hassan, it is written by Umera Ahmad.





