 
close
Wed Jun 09, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
June 9, 2021

Dilip Kumar’s doctor gives health update after his bilateral pleural effusion diagnosis

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
Wed, Jun 09, 2021
Dilip Kumar’s doctor gives health update after his bilateral pleural effusion diagnosis 

Acclaimed Indian actor Dilip Kumar is on a gradual pace towards recovery, said the pulmonologist he is getting treated by in Mumbai.

The veteran film star’s health update was given by Dr. Jalil Parkar after the actor was recently admitted to the PD Hinduja Hospital in Khar, Mumbai and was later diagnosed with bilateral pleural effusion.

"Dilip Kumar's health is improving and the problem of breathlessness has also subdued, but he continues to be on oxygen support,” said the doctor, per Hindustan Times.

Parkar had said on Sunday that Kumar’s condition was stable: "His condition is stable now. Even though he is in the ICU, he is not on a ventilator. We are trying our best that he makes a quick recovery and goes back home." 

Latest News

More From TV&Showbiz