Dilip Kumar’s doctor gives health update after his bilateral pleural effusion diagnosis

Acclaimed Indian actor Dilip Kumar is on a gradual pace towards recovery, said the pulmonologist he is getting treated by in Mumbai.

The veteran film star’s health update was given by Dr. Jalil Parkar after the actor was recently admitted to the PD Hinduja Hospital in Khar, Mumbai and was later diagnosed with bilateral pleural effusion.

"Dilip Kumar's health is improving and the problem of breathlessness has also subdued, but he continues to be on oxygen support,” said the doctor, per Hindustan Times.

Parkar had said on Sunday that Kumar’s condition was stable: "His condition is stable now. Even though he is in the ICU, he is not on a ventilator. We are trying our best that he makes a quick recovery and goes back home."