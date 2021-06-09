Columnist Julie Burchill fired over 'racist' comments about Lilibet

Julie Burchill - the Telegraph's writer - has reportedly been 'sacked' by the Newspaper, a day after her 'racist' comments about the name of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s daughter Lilibet.

The Brighton-based columnist shared the news on her Facebook page Tuesday, saying: "I’ve been sacked by the Telegraph – it’s been a lovely five years, and I’ll always be grateful to them for ending my wilderness years."

Soon after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced the arrival of their second child with her name on Sunday, Burchill tweeted: "What a missed opportunity! They could have called it Georgina Floydina!"

The post was met with a backlash on social media, where it was described as “disgusting racism” and “despicable”. A barrister who tweeting an offensive joke in response to Burchill’s post was suspended from her job on Monday and apologised.

George Floyd’s murder led to worldwide Black Lives Matter protests. He was murdered by a white police officer last summer in Minneapolis.