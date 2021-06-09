Salma Hayek shares new shocking details about Harvey Weinstein

Hollywood actress Salma Hayek has made new revelations about disgraced producer Harvey Weinstein, saying that the convicted sex offender used her 'way of screaming' to try and 'repress' her further.



The acting diva first went public in 2017 with allegations of sexual harassment towards her while she was making the 2002 film Frida.



Shedding light on that shooting experience again, Hayek revealed: ‘Some people got raped. It makes you wonder if you had said something [back then], would it have been different?



'How come I didn’t have the courage? But I dealt with it to the best of my ability at the time.'

The Desperado star explained that she was determined to get the movie made, in which she depicted Mexican painter Frida Kahlo, despite Weinstein’s harassment and interference.

In conversation with InStyle, she revealed: 'For me Frida was a political statement, a social statement, a feminist statement.'Salma managed an Oscar nomination for her work on the film despite her working conditions.

The actress went on to say: 'It was my way of screaming. And Harvey used my way of screaming to repress me even more. So I could not let him win.'



Hayek’s claims against Weinstein from the project included attempts to coerce her into a sex scene with a woman, ask her to accept oral sex and take a shower with him – all of which she refused – and threatening ‘to kill her’.

She has previously discussed how ‘painful’ it was to recover from her experience with Weinstein, crediting the involvement of so many other women in his downfall as ‘really healing’.



Salma Hayek was one of more than 80 women, including Ashley Judd, Rose McGowan, Asia Argento and Gwyneth Paltrow, who levelled accusations of sexual assault, harassment and rape at Weinstein, who is now serving 23 years behind bars.

