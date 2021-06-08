Aiman Khan shares adorable snaps with daughter Amal Muneeb

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Pakistani star Aiman Khan left fans gushing when she shared some adorable snaps with her daughter on Instagram.
Taking to the photo and video sharing platform the star shared some adorable photos with her adorable little girl Amal Muneeb.
The mother daughter duo could be seen matching in adorable black in white colours with polka dots.
“Matching with my baby,” she captioned the post.
Take a look: