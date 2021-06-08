 
Tue Jun 08, 2021
TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
June 8, 2021

Aiman Khan shares adorable snaps with daughter Amal Muneeb

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
Tue, Jun 08, 2021

Pakistani star Aiman Khan left fans gushing when she shared some adorable snaps with her daughter on Instagram.

Taking to the photo and video sharing platform the star shared some adorable photos with her adorable little girl Amal Muneeb.

The mother daughter duo could be seen matching in adorable black in white colours with polka dots.

“Matching with my baby,” she captioned the post.

Take a look:



