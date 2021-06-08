Don't have time for it: Shay Mitchell claps back at mom-shaming haters

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Shay Mitchell is not letting the noise of the haters get to her as they shame her over her parenting.
The 34-year-old continues to face the heat on social media but the proud mom assured that it does not bother her.
Speaking to People, the Glee star said: "I don't pay attention to the mom-shaming, I don't have time for it.”
"You're doing the best job that you can do, and that should be your main focus,
"I give all of my time and energy to Atlas and things that are important in my life. Focusing on the negative comments that people say on social media is definitely not one of my priorities.
"I just have to do what feels right for me, as I think any parents should, and focus on that," she said.