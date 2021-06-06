Olivia Rodrigo unveils brand new ‘Granted’ MV with Disney+

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Singer songwriter Olivia Rodrigo’s fandom is over the moon with her brand new Disney+ release of Granted.
The song in question is set to feature in the brand new episode for High School Musical: The Musical: The Series! and will be sung by none other than Nina Salazar-Roberts.
The music video features the love story between to distanced lovers who go their separate ways.