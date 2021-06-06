 
Mon Jun 07, 2021
June 6, 2021

Sun, Jun 06, 2021
Olivia Rodrigo unveils brand new ‘Granted’ MV with Disney+

Singer songwriter Olivia Rodrigo’s fandom is over the moon with her brand new Disney+ release of Granted.

The song in question is set to feature in the brand new episode for High School Musical: The Musical: The Series! and will be sung by none other than Nina Salazar-Roberts.

The music video features the love story between to distanced lovers who go their separate ways.

Check it out below:


