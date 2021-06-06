 
Entertainment

Web Desk
June 6, 2021

Dua Lipa new soundtrack for ‘Can They Hear Us’ starts streaming frenzy

Dua Lipa new soundtrack for ‘Can They Hear Us’ starts streaming frenzy

Lyricist and singer Dua Lipa has managed to break her own streaming records with the release of her brand new track titled Can They Hear Us.

The song has already amassed over 153,921+ views, making it the fastest to climb YouTube’s view count.

The new release even follows the original Daniel Health Score and comes straight from ‘Gully’.

Check it out below:


