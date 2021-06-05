Joe Jonas says Sophie Turner is returning to work after arrival of baby daughter

Joe Jonas said his marriage is with Sophie Turner in a new territory now

Joe Jonas came forth explaining Sophie Turner's plans to return to work, following birth of baby daughter.

Joe, while speaking in a new interview about his new song with Marshmello titled Leave Before You Love Me, said his marriage is in a new territory now.



"I can't wait to play that on stage. The fans have been reacting to the song so well," he said.

"It's been a year and half and I think for all of us after the crazy and sad year we've had, to be able to see some sort of light at the end of the tunnel at least here in the States...I'm excited to hit a stage again and see some familiar faces," he added.

Joe added that even Sophie is going back to work after welcoming their daughter last year.

"It's definitely a new experience now that we are all kind of back. I'm going on tour, she's starting a project," Joe admitted. "It's going to be a lot of flying back and forth on days off, for me at least. It's kind of a new territory."