Fawad Khan reportedly joins Brie Larson, Iman Vellani's 'Ms. Marvel' series

Pakistan's very own Fawad Khan may be gearing up to woo his international fans with his big debut in America!

Following the success he earned with his hits in India, the acclaimed actor is reportedly buckling up to enter the Marvel Cinematic Universe by joining the cast of Disney’s upcoming series, Ms. Marvel.

BBC entertainment journalist Haroon Rashid broke the news as he tweeted that the Humsafar star might be joining two other Pakistani stars, Samina Ahmed and Nimra Bucha for the superhero series.

“Wow! Fawad Khan set to appear in Ms Marvel – the Disney+ series about Marvel’s first titular Muslim character. He's listed on the show's official IMDB page. Farhan Akhtar, Nimra Bucha and Samina Ahmad are reportedly part of the cast too. Marvel yet to comment. Amazing if true!” he wrote.

Pakistani-Canadian actor Iman Vellani, who will essay the role of Ms. Marvel aka Kamala Khan, is leading the series with Hollywood superstar Brie Larson also joining the cast as she reprises her role as Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel.

The series will be helmed by Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, Meera Menon, Bilall Fallah and Adil El Arbi.