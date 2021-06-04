Usher slays the BTS #ButterChallenge with a killer look

Renowned singer songwriter Usher recently decided to strut his stuff for the BTS #ButterChallenge and ARMYS are over the moon.

The amusing video features Usher strutting his stuff out the door to the iconic Butter lines “Smooth like butter pull you in like no other.”



For his dramatic walk-out the singer was bedazzled from head to toe in a dark brown fur coat, a solid gold necklace and even had a designer shopping bag in toe.

