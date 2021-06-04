Minal Khan urges fans to follow her on SnackVideo

Pakistani actress Minal Khan, who is among the most followed celebrities on Instagram, has urged her millions of fans to also follow her on SnackVideo.



The Sun Yaara actor took to Facebook-owned app and posted her first video from the SnackVideo and disclosed she has joined the video sharing social networking service.

Minal wrote “Hello friends and fans, I am now on #SnackVideo, to share lots of happiness and fun with you all.”

She also urged her fans to stay tuned for surprises.



Minal Khan crossed 20,000 followers on SnackVideo within hours.