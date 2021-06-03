Ed Sheeran's new video with Courteney Cox stirs speculations

Ed Sheeran on Thursday left his fans wondering whether he and American actress Courteney Cox are working on something together.

The British singer stirred speculations after he shared a video with the "Friends" star on Instagram who is seen playing the piano.

In the video Ed strums the guitar and the pair break into laughter at the end of the brief video clip.

"June 25th", read's the singer's caption on Instagram, leaving fans guessing.

Cox, who recently learnt to play the piano, had also shared a video with the singer earlier this week.



