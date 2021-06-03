 
Thu Jun 03, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
June 3, 2021

Taylor Swift hits 160 million followers on Instagram

Singer Taylor is one of the few people in the world who have more than  100 million followers on Instagram.

The actress recently crosses 160 million followers on the Facebook-owned  app where she has amassed  a huge number of followers by sharing only 505 posts.

While she is followed by millions of people including celebrities from across the world, Taylor Swift follows back nobody on her social media accounts.


