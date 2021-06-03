Mehwish Hayat leaves fans in awe of her new look

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Pakistani actress Mehwish Hayat on Thursday shared multiple new pictures on social media, leaving fans in awe of her new look.
Mehwish looked stunning in the pictures for her latest Instagram post that were liked by thousands of her fans and followers on social media.
The actress wore a traditional Pakistani dress and a matching Dopatta and covered her face with a mask.