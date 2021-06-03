Meghan Trainor addresses the ‘terrifying’ nature of son Riley’s birth

Grammy award winning singer Meghan Trainor recently weighed in on the scary complications of her 3-month-old son’s “terrifying” C section.

The singer got candid during her interview with Today and gave an update regarding Riley’s recent progress.

She was quoted saying, “It was one of those horror stories where he didn't cry. He didn't make noise when he came out. I was like, 'Why isn't he crying?'”

“It was terrifying. I got to see him for one second before they took him away. That was probably the worst part. But we're so lucky we got to bring him home after five days.”

