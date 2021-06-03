Hailey Bieber talks about getting hateful messages because of her faith

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Supermodel Hailey Bieber along with her husband Justin Bieber has kept a strong connection with her Christian faith.
Bieber had earlier talked about how she was made to feel like a bad person because of some judgmental Christians who called her a “fake Christian” after she posted some photos of herself.
In a chat with Insecure star Yvonne Orji on her YouTube channel, Hailey said that comments from Christian users hurt her the most.
“I’ve met a lot of Christians who are just like super judgmental and make me feel like I’m a bad person because I don’t live my life the way they think I should live my life,” she said.
“I’ve felt weird about posting certain photos of myself or like ‘people in the church are going to see this.’ ‘Am I doing something wrong’ or ‘am I setting like a bad example?’” she added.