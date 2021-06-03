Hailey Bieber talks about getting hateful messages because of her faith

Supermodel Hailey Bieber along with her husband Justin Bieber has kept a strong connection with her Christian faith.

Bieber had earlier talked about how she was made to feel like a bad person because of some judgmental Christians who called her a “fake Christian” after she posted some photos of herself.

In a chat with Insecure star Yvonne Orji on her YouTube channel, Hailey said that comments from Christian users hurt her the most.

“I’ve met a lot of Christians who are just like super judgmental and make me feel like I’m a bad person because I don’t live my life the way they think I should live my life,” she said.

“I’ve felt weird about posting certain photos of myself or like ‘people in the church are going to see this.’ ‘Am I doing something wrong’ or ‘am I setting like a bad example?’” she added.