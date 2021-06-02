Malala Yousafzai takes British Vogue’s cover: ‘Every girl can change the world!’

Human rights activist Malala Yousafzai has made it to the front page of British Vogue all for her undying efforts in the fight for female empowerment education.



The Oxford grad is set to feature in June’s issue of the magazine and during her interview with the outlet, opened up about her intentions moving forward.



According to People magazine she was quoted saying, “I care a lot about my work and I worry about how long it would take to reach the goals we have set."



"People say, 'Malala, don't worry, it's not your responsibility, leaders should worry!' But if I have the capacity to do something to keep raising awareness, then I should.”