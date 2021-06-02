Jennifer Lopez prioritises kids as Ben Affleck romance rumours continue to fuel

Jennifer Lopez is keeping her kids her number one priority as rumours of her rekindling her romance with Ben Affleck surface.

A source close to the On the Floor hit-maker shared that her 13-year-old twins Emme and Maximilian are top priority amid speculation that she and the Justice League actor are now an item.

“She has to ensure that she is taking her children into account,” a source said.

“They are her priority.”

This comes after the two were spotted in a number of romantic outings with their most recent one being very obvious that they are more than just friends.

The superstars had seemingly confirmed their relationship status as the duo appeared together on a romantic date in West Hollywood.

They were snapped with their arms wrapped around each other while heading to Wolfgang Puck’s new restaurant.

At one point the singer even nuzzled her head on the Argo star’s chest.