Aiman Khan leaves fans gushing over adorable video with Amal Muneeb

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Pakistani actress Aiman Khan left fans gushing over her video with daughter Amal Muneeb on Instagram.
Taking to the photo and video sharing platform, the stunner shared a short clip where she could be seen having a laugh with her daughter as she played on a slide.
The star captioned the adorable post with a heart.
Even the little one’s aunt Minal Khan couldn’t help but gush over her niece.
“I miss you,” she commented with heart-eyed emojis which was then followed by “Amalo Meri jaan” and “Gudddddddddda” with many hearts.
Take a look: