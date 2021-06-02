Selena Gomez unveils Rare Beauty’s international release

Renowned singer and songwriter Selena Gomez recently unveiled the international release of her very own cosmetic line Rare Beauty.



The singer announced the news over on Rare Beauty’s official Instagram Stories and was quoted saying, “We will be launching internationally on July 1st. this has been an absolute dream of mine. I cannot wait for you to try the collection and see all of the looks that you create with my products.”

The complete list of counties where Rare Beauty will debut includes; France, Spain, Germany, Italy, Poland, Czech Republic, Sweden, Denmark, Russia, Switzerland, Greeze, Potugal, Turkey, Romania, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Kuwait.

The line will also be made available to East Asian countries like Singapore, Malaysia, Philippines, Hong Kong and Thailand in July.