Jennifer Lopez already ‘sees her future’ with Ben Affleck: report

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's romance is already heating up after they got back together years later.



Speaking to E!, a source dished the details about the couple, saying the Hustlers star is “crazy” about the Batman actor and is already seeing a future with him.

“She’s crazy about Ben. He spoils her with love and is very witty and charming. He’s a man’s man, and she finds him so attractive and strong. She’s in it for the long term and sees her future with him,” the insider shared.

Lopez and Affleck were even papped getting cozy at the Pendry Hotel in West Hollywood on Memorial Day as an eyewitness told E!: “Ben had his arm around Jennifer at dinner and they weren’t shy about being affectionate. He looked great and seemed very happy. She also looked happy and kept leaning into him.”