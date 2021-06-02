close
Wed Jun 02, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
June 2, 2021

Jennifer Lopez already ‘sees her future’ with Ben Affleck: report

Entertainment

Web Desk
Wed, Jun 02, 2021

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's romance is already heating up after they got back together years later. 

Speaking to E!, a source dished the details about the couple, saying the Hustlers star is “crazy” about the Batman actor and is already seeing a future with him.

“She’s crazy about Ben. He spoils her with love and is very witty and charming. He’s a man’s man, and she finds him so attractive and strong. She’s in it for the long term and sees her future with him,” the insider shared.

Lopez and Affleck were even papped getting cozy at the Pendry Hotel in West Hollywood on Memorial Day as an eyewitness told E!: “Ben had his arm around Jennifer at dinner and they weren’t shy about being affectionate. He looked great and seemed very happy. She also looked happy and kept leaning into him.”

Latest News

More From Entertainment