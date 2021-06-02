close
Wed Jun 02, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
June 2, 2021

Piers Morgan blasted for comparing tennis star Naomi Osaka to Meghan Markle

Entertainment

Web Desk
Wed, Jun 02, 2021

Piers Morgan has landed himself in trouble as he infuriated people after comparing  tennis star  Naomi Osaka to Prince Harry's wife Meghan  Markle.

The former 'Good Morning Britain' presenter - who  never missed opportunity to take jibe at  the Duchess of Sussex - took aim at Naomi this time  for her denial to avoid interviews during her time in the French open.

The world number two tennis star revealed she has been suffering with depression since the US open in 2018. Following increased attention, she subsequently said she was pulling out of the tournament.

The 56-year-old lashed out at Naomi and said: "Narcissistic Naomi's cynical exploitation of mental health to silence the media is right from the Meghan & Harry playbook of wanting their press cake and eating it."

Social media users were quick to blast piers for his criticism of Naomi, 23, and for comparing her to Archie's mom Meghan Markle.

One person wrote: "Now you've got Naomi Osaka rent free in your head alongside Meghan and Harry! Still, you have got plenty of space I guess."

A second penned: "Piers, stop that please. Criticism on Naomi Osaka and Meghan Markle. Just stop it, please. Just stop."

Morgan previously decried Meghan for writing children’s book The Bench, which was inspired by her husband Prince Harry’s relationship with their son Archie.

