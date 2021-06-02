Taylor Swift reiterates her support for Equality Act

Taylor Swift lauded the activists for their dedication to fighting against discrimination and hatred.

The songstress reiterated her support for the Equality Act, which would expand legal protections for the LGBT community in the US.

The pop superstar celebrated Pride Month and praised activists for their 'dedication to fighting against discrimination and hatred.'

The Grammy-winning singer took to social media and shared her message of support, backing advocacy group GLAAD’s #summerofequality movement.

In her message, Swift said: “I want to take a moment to thank the courageous activists, advocates and allies for their dedication to fighting against discrimination and hatred."

GLAAD posted a petition calling for senators to pass the bill, which is a priority of president Joe Biden.

Taylor Swift went on to say: 'I proudly join GLAAD in their #summerofequality and add my voice to those who support the Equality Act. Se added: 'Happy pride Month'.