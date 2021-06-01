Netflix pins massive success hopes on zombie heist thriller Army of the Dead

Netflix has pinned high hopes of massive success on its zombie heist thriller Army of the Dead.

The streamer is excited about the Zack Snyder directorial as it touts the movie to be one of the most-watched flicks on its platform. The streamer said around 72 million households are going to tune in to watch the thriller in the next four weeks that will create history.

"72 million households are betting on dead," Netflix said, while letting out its expectations on its official Twitter handle on May 28. "Army of the Dead has been the #1 film around the world and is projected to be one of Netflix's most popular films ever in its first 4 weeks."



Netflix premiered the movie simultaneously on cinemas and Netflix on May 21.

Army of the Dead was co-written by Zack Snyder, Shay Hatten and Joby Harold. Zack Snyder also had hand in the production along with Deborah Snyder and Wesley Coller.

The star cast of the movie Army of the Dead includes Dave Bautista, Ella Purnell, Omari Hardwick, Ana de la Reguera, Theo Rossi, Matthias Schweighöfer, Nora Arnezeder, Hiroyuki Sanada, Tig Notaro, Raúl Castillo, Huma Qureshi, and Garret Dillahunt.

The Netflix original movie showcases full-scale action by a squad of mercenaries led by Dave Bautista. The film shows the mercenaries engaged in retrieving $200 million from a casino vault in Las Vegas - a city fully infested with zombies. Bautista, who is seen in an emotional bond with his daughter, accomplished the mission while fighting through the intense gore by killing zombies.



Though there is no word about the film's sequel, Zack Snyder said he can go for it if the movie buffs want it. Zack Snyder launched a directorial career with the zombie movie Dawn of the Dead in 2004. He said he knows where to pick up the storyline.