Mon May 31, 2021
May 31, 2021

MGK made Indy 500 performance special with Megan Fox by his side

Mon, May 31, 2021

Machine Gun Kelly made his Indy 500 performance as he had his girlfriend Megan Fox by his side.

The Transformers star on Friday was seen next to her rockstar boyfriend on stage during his performance at a Grand Park in Westfield, Indiana.

The stunner opted for a casual look as she opted for blue jeans, a black crop top and black heels to match.

Meanwhile, her beau wore a tight black shirt with metallic pants and black boots.

According to E! News, the actress’s entrance was well-received by the audience as they chanted “Megan” for some time.


