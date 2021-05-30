Prince Harry to expect windfall from Prince Philip’s £30million will

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Experts believe Prince Harry may never get reprimanded for his digs against the royal family and may in fact be awarded a substantial windfall from Prince Philip’s £30million will.
Information regarding Prince Harry’s stake in the entire inheritance matter was brought forward by a source close to The Sun.
They were quoted saying, “Philip was not the sort of character to punish a grandson for misbehaving. He was a very fair, even-handed and lovely man. Never held a grudge.”
The insider also explained how Philip was "no more of a fan of leaving his cash to the Treasury than anyone else” and thus “had plenty of time to sort out all the legal stuff so it wouldn’t attract inheritance tax.”