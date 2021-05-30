close
Sun May 30, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
May 30, 2021

Jay-Z reveals his daughter Blue Ivy inspired him to learn swimming

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sun, May 30, 2021

American rapper Jay-Z got candid about being a father to three daughters.  According to the rapper, when he became a father to his daughter Blue Ivy nine years back, everything changed for him. 

Appearing on the season opener of LeBron James’ show, “The Shop: Uninterrupted” on HBO Max on Friday, the 51-year-old rapper shed light on his parenthood journey and relationship with his daughters especially Blue Ivy.

“It’s amazing, it’s a very grounding thing," Jay-Z pointed out his feeling about being a father to her daughters. 

He also told the programme host that he never swam until he was 40. But, his daughter Blue Ivy inspired him to learn how to swim, he said.

“I didn't learn how to swim until Blue was born," he said. "There goes everything you need to know. This is a metaphor for our relationship."

Jay-Z said once an idea came that shook him to the core.   He said he shuddered to think if he was not able to protect her daughter in the event of an emergency.

"If she ever fell in the water and I couldn't get her, I couldn't even fathom that thought.," he said.

"I gotta learn how to swim. That's it. That was the beginning of our relationship."

