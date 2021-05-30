close
Sat May 29, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
May 30, 2021

Eminem hits 32 million followers on Instagram

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sun, May 30, 2021

Eminem has crossed 32 million followers on Instagram, a day after the rapper released remix of his song "Killer".

The song was part of his album  "Music To Be Murdered By: Side B" which  released  last year.

The rapper announced the release of his song  on Instagram where he has  crossed 32 million.

Eminem has shared a total of 575 posts on his account where he does not follow anyone. 

