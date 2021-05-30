Eminem hits 32 million followers on Instagram

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Eminem has crossed 32 million followers on Instagram, a day after the rapper released remix of his song "Killer".
The song was part of his album "Music To Be Murdered By: Side B" which released last year.
The rapper announced the release of his song on Instagram where he has crossed 32 million.
Eminem has shared a total of 575 posts on his account where he does not follow anyone.