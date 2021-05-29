Prince Harry bashed for ‘unhinged and desperate’ moves: report

Prince Harry’s recent claims about the Firm and his grandmother’s parenting abilities have reportedly gotten him dubbed an “unhinged and desperate attention seeker.”

The claim was made by the Conservative Party MP for Romford, Andrew Rosindell and he told Express, “The Duke of Sussex's claims against the Royal Family have become increasingly unhinged and desperate in recent weeks.”

“It is hardly worth dignifying each one with a response when they are clearly designed as desperate appeals for attention.”

He also touched upon the sheer improbability of Prince Harry returning to the good graces of royals and admitted, "It would be difficult, given the affection the country had until very recently, to say definitively that there is no way back.”

“It would [also] be sad to think there is no way back” but “The British public recognise attention seeking when they see it.”

“I hope that the response of the British public will be as it should: to simply ignore Harry and Meghan and starve them of the oxygen they seem to desperately seek.”