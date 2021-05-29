Maya Ali’s fans pray for her speedy recovery after she gets hospitalized

Fans of Pakistani star Maya Ali prayed for her speedy recovery after reports of her being hospitalized emerged.



A close friend of Maya posted a photo of the actress from a hospital where she is seen donning a patient gown and black mask.

Maya’s friend Faiza Saqlain did not provide details about her health, however, she prayed for her speedy recovery, the Daily Jang reported.

Faiza, while tagging Maya in the Insta Story, wrote “Get well soon” followed by a heart emoji.

Fans of the Parey Hut Love actress got worried about the health of their favourite star and prayed for her speedy recovery.